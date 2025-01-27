WWE Superstar Dakota Kai Pulled from Action Ahead of Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

PWInsider.com has reported that WWE Raw star Dakota Kai has been sidelined just days before one of the company’s marquee events, the Royal Rumble. Kai last competed on the January 20th episode of Raw, teaming with IYO SKY in a match against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

According to the report, Kai sustained an injury during the match, later identified as a concussion. Sources believe the injury may have been caused by a rough landing during a missile dropkick.

Kai has reportedly been pulled from this week's Raw and is not backstage for tonight's show. At this time, it is unclear whether the injury will prevent her from participating in the highly anticipated Royal Rumble event this weekend.

We extend our best wishes to Dakota Kai for a swift and full recovery.