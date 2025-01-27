Kurt Angle Reflects on Missed Royal Rumble Win and Career Regrets

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently opened up about pivotal moments in his career during an exclusive interview with Great Offshore Sportsbooks. The Olympic gold medalist shared insights on topics ranging from his unfulfilled Royal Rumble aspirations to his thoughts on current WWE stars and controversial storylines. Below are some key highlights from the interview.

“If I Stayed In WWE, I Would Have Won The Royal Rumble”

Kurt Angle reflected on his six-year tenure with WWE and the missed opportunity to win the prestigious Royal Rumble. The wrestling icon believes that his departure from WWE due to injuries and personal struggles might have cost him the chance to claim victory in the iconic match.

“I didn’t win the Royal Rumble. Now, I could have later on in my career, but I only went to WWE for six years. And then I left and went somewhere else for 11. So if I would have stayed, I think I would have ended up winning the Royal Rumble. Because I believe they were going to give me the title multiple times. But because I left early due to my injuries and my painkiller problem, I left early and never found out if I would have gone on to win it,” said Angle.

John Cena Is the Greatest WWE Superstar Ever, He Must Win 17th Title

Discussing the legacy of 16-time World Champion John Cena, Angle did not hold back his admiration. He declared Cena the greatest WWE superstar of all time and expressed hope for one final title run as part of Cena’s retirement tour.

“I’m hoping that he not only gets a retirement tour, but I’m hoping that he gets a title run. John, what he’s been able to do for the business and for the WWE is nothing short of amazing. John has proved himself to be the greatest WWE superstar of all time. And I think he deserves a title run to make sure that he gets that number 17. So he could be the first one in history to be a 17-time World Champion. I think he deserves that,” said Angle.

“He’s Extremely Talented, But I Hated Logan Paul’s Guts!”

Kurt Angle also shared his initial disdain for WWE newcomer Logan Paul but admitted that Paul has won him over with his natural talent and rapid progression in the ring. Angle even sees championship potential in the social media star.

“He can be the World Champion. That kid is incredibly talented. I’m a big fan of his. I’ll be honest with you. When he was a boxer, I hated his guts. But I get it now. I know what he was doing. He wanted me to hate him. But I love this kid. This kid is so talented. He has picked up on the business quicker than anybody in the history of the business, including myself. I have a lot of respect for that kid,” Angle remarked.

“I Did Not Want To Do ‘Pervert’ Vince McMahon Storyline, I Regret It”

Angle candidly discussed one of the more uncomfortable storylines from his early WWE career. He revealed that he deeply regretted participating in an angle that portrayed him in a questionable light, highlighting the creative risks sometimes taken in WWE programming.

“Vince McMahon turned me into a pervert that was trying to take advantage of Booker T’s wife. Sometimes Vince would come up with these ideas and had people thinking what was going through his mind. It made me queasy. So, it was a very uncomfortable situation. I didn’t want to do it, but I did because Vince wanted me to. So that was the only thing I really regretted about the business was doing stuff like that,” Angle revealed.

