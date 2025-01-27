WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Finishes Just in Time After Close Call

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE presented its second Saturday Night’s Main Event special under the current agreement with NBCUniversal, delivering an action-packed evening that narrowly avoided a potential time-management issue.

The main event featured WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER facing Jey Uso in a hard-hitting contest. Other high-profile matches included WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker squaring off against Sheamus and a clash between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman.

A special segment saw WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels moderating a contract signing between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, setting the stage for their Royal Rumble showdown.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the event appeared to be running long but ultimately finished just as the hour closed. While the next Saturday Night’s Main Event has not yet been announced, WWE is contractually committed to hosting four of these specials annually.