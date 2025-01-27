WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fans Express Frustration with Tony Khan at Ricky Starks Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 27, 2025

During a recent House of Glory event, fans made their feelings toward AEW President Tony Khan known while watching Ricky Starks, who has been absent from AEW programming since March of last year. Starks, not injured and without any explanation for his absence, faced Charles Mason at the event. As he wrestled, the crowd chanted “F*** TK,” showing their frustration with Khan's decision not to utilize Starks.

Last year, Khan removed Starks from GCW events following a remark made about Khan’s father by EFFY. Starks has requested his release from AEW, but this has been denied. There is currently no information on Starks’ future with AEW.

Notably, Ricky Starks maintains friendships with several WWE talents, including Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes, who have found success after their AEW tenure.


