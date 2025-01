⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ed Wiskowski has passed away at the age of 80.



Wiskowski is best known for playing Colonel DeBeers and Polish Prince during his time in wrestling.



DeBeers' best runs were in the AWA and later in Herb Abrams' UWF.

He was 80 years old.