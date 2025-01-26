WWE Hall of Famer Believes Chad Gable Has World Champion Potential

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A WWE Hall of Famer has praised WWE star Chad Gable, believing he has the potential to become a world champion in the company. There have long been comparisons between Gable and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, attributed to their Olympic backgrounds, with Kurt having spoken highly of Gable in the past.

Kurt has even pitched becoming Gable’s manager and chose to face Gable on Raw during his retirement tour prior to WrestleMania 35. In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt commended Gable for his performance, stating, “Chad made me look good. He did. Chad’s incredible. He’s a very talented kid, and I’m just glad that they’re utilizing him properly.”

Kurt added that despite Gable's smaller stature, he sees great potential in him: “This kid could be a world champion and be very marketable.” He emphasized Gable’s current gimmick, linking it to his patriotic themes and audience engagement, reflecting on how Gable could have been positioned as his son instead of Jason Jordan, which he deemed “ridiculous.”

Kurt competed in his final match at WrestleMania 35, facing Baron Corbin. He also mentioned the possibility of facing John Cena during Cena’s retirement tour this year.