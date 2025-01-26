Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport to Make Its London Debut in September 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) made a major announcement during their London event today, confirming that Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport will debut in England later this year. The 14th installment of the hard-hitting wrestling spectacle is set for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at The Electric Ballroom in London—the same venue that hosted today’s GCW show.

Josh Barnett himself hyped the event on social media, declaring:

“The hardest hitting event in pro wrestling is coming to London!”

This marks an exciting new chapter for Bloodsport, which has built a reputation as one of the most intense and unique events in professional wrestling. The promotion combines wrestling and combat sports elements to deliver a raw, no-ropes environment. While this will be the 14th edition of the event, it is technically the 15th iteration if you include Matt Riddle’s inaugural Bloodsport show in 2018.

Before Bloodsport hits London, fans can look forward to its next edition, set for Thursday, April 17, 2025, during WrestleMania Weekend. That event will take place at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, promising another night of brutal competition.

Results from GCW’s London Show (January 26, 2025)

Today’s event at The Electric Ballroom also delivered standout action and notable moments. Here are the results:

⚡GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II).

⚡Sidney Akeem defeated Aigle Blanc.

⚡Maki Itoh defeated Man Like DeReiss.

⚡Luke Jacobs defeated Manders.

⚡Leon Slater defeated Jimmy Lloyd.

⚡Hardcore Match: Joey Janela defeated Big F’n Joe.

⚡JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Megan Bayne ended in a draw.

⚡Mance Warner defeated Drew Parker.

⚡GCW World Championship Match: Effy defeated Cara Noir to retain the title.