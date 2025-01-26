WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jessie Jones of WOW - Women of Wrestling Battling Breast Cancer, Fundraiser Started

Posted By: James Walsh on Jan 26, 2025

WOW - Women of Wrestling superhero Jessie Jones needs our help!

Jessie Belle Smothers, who wrestles as Jessie Jones in WOW, has been a pro wrestling staple on the Independent circuit for decades. The Southern-belle who resembled the "Wild Eyed Southern Boy" Tracy Smothers so much, "Pops" himself bestowed the Smothers name on her, is in for the most fierce opponent she's ever faced - Brast Cancer.

Jessie revealed on Facebook earlier this month that she is battling cancer.  She wrote:

Ironic ive always supported & donated to breast cancer. Turned out my family carries a gene that made me much more likely to have breast cancer. I I just had my Surgery and I ask all my friends and fans to send prayers my way. I still have a long journey ahead with Chemo and Radiation. #FuckCancer

A fundraiser has begun to help the 39-year-old ring veteran in her cancer fight. If you have the means, you can donate at the link below

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jessie-jones-fight-breast-cancer?attribution_id=sl:01abf212-cd0f-409d-b1cd-d4ae1c195ab1&lang=en_US&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook

I'm sure I speak for everyone on this site and the Wrestling Epicenter when I say our thoughts, prayers, and best wishes are with Jessie Jones/Jessie Belle. 

 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #jessie jones #jessie belle #wow #women of wrestling

