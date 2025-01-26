WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Hints at Entering Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 26, 2025

Rhea Ripley has experience winning the women’s Royal Rumble, but will she join next week’s men’s match? At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, she successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax. In a post-match interview, it was suggested that Ripley might enter the Women’s Royal Rumble again. However, she remarked, “I think it would be a bad decision. Maybe I’ll be in the men’s one.”

Historically, four women have participated in the 30-Man match: Chyna (1999, 2000), Beth Phoenix (2010), Kharma (2012), and Nia Jax (2019). Ripley, the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, previously held the record for the longest performance in a single Royal Rumble until Bayley surpassed it last year.


