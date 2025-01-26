WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michelle McCool: No Serious Talks for Return, Hints at Royal Rumble Declaration

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 26, 2025

Michelle McCool revealed she hasn't engaged in serious discussions about a return to wrestling since her retirement. Recently, many WWE stars, including Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Nia Jax, announced their participation in the women's Royal Rumble match.

In a social media post, McCool expressed, "REAL TALK - since retiring, I’ve never been in any “serious talks” with anyone about another run….not saying it wouldn’t be nice?!?! Confident I can go, so here’s my question: All ya gotta do is “declare yourself these days for the Rumble?!?" #FLAWLESS

Though McCool stepped away from full-time wrestling in 2011, she has participated in several Royal Rumble matches, including the most recent in 2023. She was also spotted at a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.


