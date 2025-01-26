Ronda Rousey Teases Training Return After Welcoming Second Child

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey provided an intriguing tease about her return to training following the birth of her second child, ‘Pā’ū’ Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne. She shared her postpartum journey on Instagram, posting 'before' and 'after' pictures from her previous child, ‘Pō’ La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, born in 2021.

Rousey plans to share more updates as she aims to get cleared for training soon. Her post hinted at a possible WWE return with the phrase, 'it will be mutha f**kin montage time' after she resumes training. She also reflected on her body image journey, stating:

"Women’s bodies are insane, making babies is no short order and again I’m nursing a baby in my lap worrying I’ll never be the same again. So here’s a “before” (6 weeks after having Pō) and “after” (6 months after delivery) that I’ve been looking at for motivation/consolation. Crazy to think now that I never shared these pics cause I was afraid of people comparing my post-baby-bod to my fight-camp-form in a cruel way. Now it’s obvious the one unfairly comparing was me – holy s**t what an idiot I was, I’d be so proud to get back to that point now. So this time I’m going to try and be a little more brave and not go through this journey in secret but share it in hopes it helps anyone out there going through something similar. Baby Pā’ū (pronounced “Pah-ooh”) is here and healthy, hopefully I get cleared to train again in a few weeks, and then – it’s mutha f**kin montage time."

Rousey’s last WWE match was at SummerSlam 2023, where she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match. She has since participated in matches outside WWE, including a recent appearance in ROH.