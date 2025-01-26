WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shelton Benjamin Discusses the Unique Legacy of the OVW Class of 2002

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 26, 2025

Shelton Benjamin reflects on the OVW class of 2002, a pivotal group in WWE's developmental history that included stars like Randy Orton, Batista, and himself. In a recent interview with RJ City on Hey! (EW), he was asked why there's been no modern equivalent to that class.

"Because no one has ever been as good as us. Number one, because everyone there was hungry, everyone there was hardworking, and none of us felt like it was gonna be our turn without hard work. We all worked hard, iron sharpened iron. We came early, we stayed late, and we had a lot of great guys come through there."

Source: F4WOnline.com for transcription
