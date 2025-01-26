Shelton Benjamin Discusses the Unique Legacy of the OVW Class of 2002

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Shelton Benjamin reflects on the OVW class of 2002, a pivotal group in WWE's developmental history that included stars like Randy Orton, Batista, and himself. In a recent interview with RJ City on Hey! (EW), he was asked why there's been no modern equivalent to that class.

"Because no one has ever been as good as us. Number one, because everyone there was hungry, everyone there was hardworking, and none of us felt like it was gonna be our turn without hard work. We all worked hard, iron sharpened iron. We came early, we stayed late, and we had a lot of great guys come through there."