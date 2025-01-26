Highlights After AEW Collision: Special Guests and Upcoming ROH Matches

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

After AEW Collision, President Tony Khan welcomed Big Boom! AJ & Big Justice. They expressed excitement about attending AEW in Jacksonville, FL for the first time. The MxM Collection emerged, with Mason discussing his past as a Houston Texans player and declaring Jacksonville their new home, prompting Swerve Strickland to join the scene.

The MxM Collection, who brought Sammy Guevara’s ROH World Tag Team title, sought Tony's help before leaving ringside. Swerve, Tony, AJ, and Big Justice connected with the Daily’s Place crowd, sharing five Big Booms and leading a chant of Duvall. Khan thanked the fans and highlighted his Ring of Honor purchase announcement from three years ago, indicating more action was to come.

Following their exit, several matches were taped for the upcoming ROH TV on HonorClub:

⚡ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena w/ Billie Starkz defeated Carolina Cruz.

⚡Blake Christian defeated Adam Priest.

⚡ROH Women’s Tv Championship Match: Champion Red Velvet defeated Robyn Renegade, who appeared disoriented by the match's end.

⚡Four Way Tag Match: The OutRunners defeated The Grizzled Young Vets, Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds, and The Premier Athletes’ Aryi Davari & Tony Nese w/ Josh Woods & Smart Mark Sterling.