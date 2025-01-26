The Rock Cheers on Jacob Fatu After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Rock expressed his support for Jacob Fatu after an impressive showing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Fatu faced Braun Strowman, delivering a fierce attack that left the former WWE Universal Champion bleeding.

On Instagram, The Rock praised Fatu's performance, saying he loved what he saw from the Samoan Werewolf. This match was Fatu’s biggest singles effort since joining WWE’s main roster last year. The Rock recently appeared on WWE RAW and WWE NXT, but his next appearance remains undisclosed.