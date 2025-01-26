WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

The Rock Cheers on Jacob Fatu After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 26, 2025

The Rock Cheers on Jacob Fatu After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The Rock expressed his support for Jacob Fatu after an impressive showing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Fatu faced Braun Strowman, delivering a fierce attack that left the former WWE Universal Champion bleeding.

On Instagram, The Rock praised Fatu's performance, saying he loved what he saw from the Samoan Werewolf. This match was Fatu’s biggest singles effort since joining WWE’s main roster last year. The Rock recently appeared on WWE RAW and WWE NXT, but his next appearance remains undisclosed.


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #jacob fatu #saturday nights main event #snme

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π