Nia Jax Claims She Is the Workhorse of WWE Women’s Division

Nia Jax has established herself as a key player in WWE’s women's division since her return. During Saturday Night’s Main Event, she faced off against WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley but did not capture the title.

In a WWE “Digital Exclusive” post-match, Jax expressed her confidence, asserting, “You know what? I’m gonna win the Royal Rumble because I deserve to be on the top. Because I’m the workhorse of this women’s division.”

Jax made her WWE comeback in 2023 after being released in 2021. She previously became the Queen of the Ring and won the WWE Women’s Title. She has announced her participation in the Women’s Royal Rumble, joining other competitors like Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.