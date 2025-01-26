Rob Van Dam Reveals the One Thing He Disliked Most About Paul Heyman

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the topic of Paul Heyman’s delegation style and leadership in ECW, a former associate opened up about the roles others played in keeping the promotion running. Speaking about Heyman’s ability to delegate, they said:

“I’m trying to think of an area where I didn’t see him delegating, you know? I mean, he’s got Tommy [Dreamer] handling the shirts and merchandise, and the Dudleys were helping promote. They might have been helping booked some of the damn buildings, I really don’t know to what extent they and Taz put in... I believe, if you’re in charge and it’s your baby, you got to — usually, unless you got someone, you can trust that you train that can help, you know, take some of the load.”

Heyman’s knack for assigning responsibilities to others in ECW’s inner circle was pivotal for the company’s operation, especially given the challenges of running a promotion with limited resources. From merchandise to event promotion, Heyman ensured that key figures like Tommy Dreamer and the Dudley Boyz played an integral part in ECW’s behind-the-scenes efforts.

However, while Heyman’s delegation was praised, his honesty—or lack thereof—was another matter entirely. Reflecting on their biggest issue with Heyman, the individual stated:

“With Paul, easily, everyone I think, would give you the same answer. And that’s when he’s talking to you, he’s probably lying. You don’t know how much to put into what he’s saying to you. So that’s bothersome. [laughs] That can kind of get in the way of a good relationship.”

The relationship dynamic with Heyman, as described, was often complicated by his tendency to stretch the truth. While his creativity and leadership shaped ECW into an iconic promotion, this flaw reportedly led to frustrations among those closest to him.

Despite the challenges, Heyman’s vision and ability to lean on trusted team members helped ECW carve out its place in professional wrestling history.