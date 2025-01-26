WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Post-Show Highlights from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 26, 2025

After the January 25 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jey Uso and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes took the spotlight. Jey faced off against GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship but fell short after nearly 17 minutes, with GUNTHER securing the win via two powerbombs.

As the show went off the air, GUNTHER left Jey in the ring alone. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Cody Rhodes joined Jey, addressing the crowd and reflecting on Michael Cole’s comment about Jey’s potential. Rhodes acknowledged that Jey is already a champion to many fans.

During the segment, Rhodes noticed comedian Gabriel Iglesias in the audience and invited him into the ring. Together, they all cheered, ‘Yeet!’ as the crowd chanted for ‘Fluffy’. Additionally, Cody appeared earlier in a contract signing segment for his WWE Championship ladder match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.


