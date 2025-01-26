Rumored Women’s Matches for WWE WrestleMania 41 Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE Wrestlemania 41 is set to occur at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on April 19th & 20th, 2025. As we approach the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE, speculation is rising about potential matches for Wrestlemania.
Reports from WrestleVotes Radio reveal that there have been internal discussions regarding a match between WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. This information has been confirmed by Fightful.com. Additionally, Fightful reports that there has also been talk of a women’s world championship match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.
According to sportsbookreview.com, Becky Lynch currently holds the top betting odds to win the women’s Royal Rumble match at +200, closely followed by Charlotte Flair at +225, with Bianca Belair at +600.
Fightful Select has confirmed @WrestleVotes' report about Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton being internally discussed for WrestleMania.
