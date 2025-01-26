WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Rumored Women’s Matches for WWE WrestleMania 41 Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 26, 2025

Rumored Women’s Matches for WWE WrestleMania 41 Revealed

WWE Wrestlemania 41 is set to occur at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on April 19th & 20th, 2025. As we approach the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE, speculation is rising about potential matches for Wrestlemania.

Reports from WrestleVotes Radio reveal that there have been internal discussions regarding a match between WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. This information has been confirmed by Fightful.com. Additionally, Fightful reports that there has also been talk of a women’s world championship match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

According to sportsbookreview.com, Becky Lynch currently holds the top betting odds to win the women’s Royal Rumble match at +200, closely followed by Charlotte Flair at +225, with Bianca Belair at +600.

Fightful Select has confirmed @WrestleVotes' report about Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton being internally discussed for WrestleMania.

Rumored Name Ruled Out as Surprise Entrant for 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE is set for February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, and speculations about surprise entrants are [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2025 11:38AM


Tags: #wwe #tiffany stratton #charlotte flair #rhea ripley #bianca belair #wrestlemania #las vegas

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π