AEW Star Set for Return After Injury and Personal Hiatus

AEW has been without one of its rising stars, Hologram, since the WrestleDream pay-per-view event due to an injury. However, the fan-favorite wrestler is on the verge of making his much-anticipated return.

At WrestleDream, Hologram squared off against The Beast Mortos in a grueling two-out-of-three-falls match. In a major victory, Hologram came out on top, extending his impressive winning streak. Unfortunately, his momentum was abruptly halted on an episode of Collision, where he was written off television after an attack angle involving Mortos. It was later revealed that Hologram had suffered a significant ankle injury.

Adding to the delay in his return, Hologram took time away from the ring to focus on his family following the birth of his son. This personal hiatus, coupled with his recovery, kept him away from AEW programming for several months.

Hologram originally debuted in AEW through a series of vignettes in July 2024, quickly capturing the attention of fans. Over the weekend, AEW aired a vignette during Collision teasing his upcoming return. While no official date for his comeback has been announced, the vignette has sparked excitement and speculation among fans eagerly awaiting his return to action.