ROH TV Spoilers From January 25, 2024: Big Boom AJ and Big Justice Make an Appearance

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH conducted a series of television tapings on Saturday night as part of the Collision event in Jacksonville, Florida. The matches recorded will be aired in upcoming episodes of ROH TV. Below are the detailed spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

⚡Big Boom AJ and Big Justice Segment: Tony Khan appeared in an off-air segment with Big Boom AJ and Big Justice, but they were interrupted by MXM. Swerve Strickland then emerged wielding a chain, successfully scaring off MXM.

⚡Griff Garrison & Preston Vance vs. Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros: Griff Garrison and Preston Vance, accompanied by Cole Karter, secured a victory against Eli Theseus and Gabriel Aeros. After the match, Jacked Jameson made an appearance, attempting to recruit Garrison, Vance, and Karter.

⚡Lee Johnson vs. Jon Davis: Lee Johnson, with EJ Nduka in his corner, triumphed over Jon Davis in singles action.

⚡Sammy Guevara vs. Mansoor: Sammy Guevara defeated Mansoor, who was accompanied by Mason Madden. After the match, MXM ambushed Guevara and stole his ROH Tag Team Championship belt.

⚡Athena vs. Carolina Cruz: Athena, accompanied by Billie Starkz, defeated Carolina Cruz in a Proving Ground match. Following her victory, Athena berated Starkz, ordering her to observe and learn. She then continued to attack Cruz.

⚡Blake Christian vs. Adam Priest: Blake Christian earned a decisive victory over Adam Priest.

⚡Red Velvet vs. Robyn Renegade: Red Velvet successfully defended the ROH Women’s Television Championship against Robyn Renegade.

⚡Four-Way Tag Team Match: The Outrunners emerged victorious in a chaotic four-way tag team match that featured Premier Athletes, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno, and the Grizzled Young Veterans.