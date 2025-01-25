AEW Collision Homecoming Results - January 25, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight’s Homecoming edition of AEW Collision from Jacksonville, Florida, will feature several champions in competition.

AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita will put his title on the line against Katsuyori Shibata in a first-time-ever meeting.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face ROH men’s TV Champion Komander in a champion vs. champion bout.

AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia teams with Matt Menard and the returning Angelo Parker against the Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong.

The next contender for the TBS title will be made in a four-way between Yuka Sakazaki, Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo and Serena Deeb.

AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May and Toni Storm will have a face-to-face session ahead of their February match at Grand Slam Australia.

Samoa Joe returns for the first time since last July as he takes on Nick Wayne while Powerhouse Hobbs squares off with Big Bill.

The show is rounded out by Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. Gates of Agony.

We got pre-roll promos from The Patriarchy, Toni Storm, Mariah May, & Samoa Joe. Tony Schaivone & Nigel McGuinness were joined by Jim Ross for this week’s show.

Samoa Joe (w/ Hook & Katsuyori Shibata) defeated Nick Wayne (w/The Patriarchy)

Good to see Joe back in a fun opener to continue the Patriarchy/Hook & Friends feud.

This match was originally scheduled for Dynamite, but Samoa Joe had travel issues due to winter weather.

The Patriarchy surrounded Joe before Hook & Shibata came out to ward them off. Joe took the fight to Wayne to start, peppering him with jabs in the corner. Joe had Wayne up for the Muscle Buster, but Wayne raked the eyes to escape. Wayne worked over Joe’s legs, hitting a moonsault to Joe on the outside.

Joe came back with the uranage in the corner, but Wayne clawed at Joe’s eyes to avoid another Muscle Buster attempt. Wayne hit a rolling Code Red for a nearfall. A Wayne’s World attempt got ducked, and Joe laid out Wayne with a sick lariat before scoring with the Muscle Buster for the win.

We got a recap of the angle from Dynamite with Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, & The Callis Family.

Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Match – AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated ROH TV Champion Komander

This was a good clash of styles, with Komander having another good showing against a top-line star in Okada.

Komander refused to shake Okada’s hand and used his pace to keep Okada off balance to start the match. Komander hit a tope to the floor before Okada dropped him with a boot. Komander came back with a step-up armdrag to the floor but got caught on a headscissors attempt on the floor and dropped with a DDT.

After a commercial break, Okada tried to catch another headscissors attempt, but Komander caught him with an X-Factor. A wheelbarrow bulldog got Komander a nearfall, but Okada cut off a springboard and hit the neckbreaker over the knee. Okada hit the elbow drop and gave the big middle finger, but Komander ducked the Rainmaker and hit a step-up headscissors. Komander hit a springboard destroyer and hit a ropewalk moonsault to the floor. Okada caught Komander on a springboard and hit the Rainmaker for the win.

After the match, Okada finally got his handshake before jumping Komander from behind and cackling to the back.

We got a recap of last week’s run in that led to the trios match tonight between Daniel Garcia & 2.0 & The Undisputed Kingdom.

Powerhouse Hobbs was waiting in the parking lot for Big Bill. Bill arrived, chucking a brick at Hobbs’ head and pinballing him around. Bill laid him out with a big boot, but Hobbs ripped a fence door off and hit Bill with it before security separated them.

Big Boom AJ & Big Justice were backstage with Lexy Nair, who were interrupted by The Undisputed Kingdom. Adam Cole came in and did the Boom with them.

The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) defeated Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, & Matt Menard

This is the best way to rehab the Undisputed Kingdom after the MJF feud, by having them earn back their cache in-ring. A solid match here to build a few issues in the midcard.

Shane Taylor Promotions were ringside. Cole & Garcia started off, with both teams getting quick tags in before Garcia laid out O’Reilly on the floor for a commercial break. After the break, the former Jericho Appreciation Society members were laying into O’Reilly in the corner before O’Reilly fought to his corner.

Cole got the hot tag and traded shots with Garcia, dropping him with a neckbreaker over the knee. Strong and Parker tagged in, with Strong running wild with backbreakers. O’Reilly and Strong laid out Menard with double forearms before pinning Parker with a Total Elimination. Both teams shook hands after the match as Shane Taylor Promotions glowered at the scene at ringside.

Max Caster was backstage, upset that his partner and his mentor turned their backs on him last week. He called himself a survivor and announced an Open Challenge Series, daring people to step up to the Best Wrestler Alive.

(I gotta tell you, I don’t like Caster’s chances.)

There was a blink-and-you’ll-miss it tease for Hologram, who has been out on paternity leave recently.

Top Flight was backstage with Lexy Nair. Dante was upset that Lio Rush & Action Andretti weren’t in the building, but Darius wasn’t surprised. He went off on Dante, noting that he never wanted Rush in the group to begin with. Andretti had helped them out while Dante was hurt, but Rush bailed on Dante when Darius got hurt prior to that. Darius challenged Rush to a match and promised to send him packing again.

(I’m intrigued by this lower-card feud, as it continues to evolve in a logical way and continues to keep these four talented guys on screen.)

Mariah May & Toni Storm’s Face-To-Face

I’ve been critical of this story, and I still don’t really understand why Storm pretended to not remember anything. But she got a big pop for the Timeless reveal and cut a good promo, so I guess all’s well that ends well.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring to moderate the face-to-face between Toni Storm & Mariah May. May entered first, ready to get this s**t over with in her own words. May ran Storm down, calling her a joke and a meme before promising to humiliate Storm in her hometown. Storm said that she was May’s biggest fan, having followed her career from the UK to Japan to AEW. Storm said that she wanted to be just like May and gave her a hug. May reciprocated before slapping her in the face and laying her out with the title belt.

Mariah May & Toni Storm’s Face-To-Face

I’ve been critical of this story, and I still don’t really understand why Storm pretended to not remember anything. But she got a big pop for the Timeless reveal and cut a good promo, so I guess all’s well that ends well.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring to moderate the face-to-face between Toni Storm & Mariah May. May entered first, ready to get this s**t over with in her own words. May ran Storm down, calling her a joke and a meme before promising to humiliate Storm in her hometown. Storm said that she was May’s biggest fan, having followed her career from the UK to Japan to AEW. Storm said that she wanted to be just like May and gave her a hug. May reciprocated before slapping her in the face and laying her out with the title belt.

King & Matthews came out with a new presentation and a new name as the Hounds of Hell. Matthews and Liona started off before King and Liona traded big shots. Kaun tagged in and helped Liona clubber on King in the corner. Matthews tagged in and took the Gates to the floor before hitting a big dive into the commercial break.

The Gates were running wild as we came back, dumping King over the timekeeper’s table before hitting a double tree slam on Matthews for a nearfall in the ring. King made his way back to the corner and got the tag, running wild on both Gates and hitting a DVD on Liona for a nearfall. Matthews cut off another tree slam, kicking off a move train. Liona no-sold a piledriver, but Matthews hit a Meteora to take him out. Matthews and King hit a corner cannonball/dropkick combination on Kaun for the win.

Big Boom AJ & Big Justice were backstage with Lexy Nair & Harley Cameron. Cameron didn’t know any of their gimmicks, and Deonna Purrazzo & Taya Valkyrie interrupted them all to talk trash to Cameron.

Penelope Ford & Thunder Rosa were backstage with Lexy Nair. Ford challenged Rosa to a match, and they talked trash to each other.

AEW TBS Title #1 Contendership Four Way Match – Yuka Sakazaki defeated Serena Deeb, Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Taya Valkyrie), Queen Aminata

The action came quickly, with all four women going for flash pins. No one had a clear advantage, with all the women laying in big shots. Sakazaki hit a big dive to the floor as we went to commercial. After the commercial, Purrazzo hit La Mistica on Aminata to lock on a Fujiwara Armbar, but Aminata fought out and they dropped each other with clotheslines.

Sakazaki hit a high cross on Deeb for a nearfall. Deeb came back with a flurry of suplexes and a short-arm lariat to Aminata for a nearfall. Deeb and Aminata brawled to the back, as Valkyrie got in the ring to help Purrazzo. Harley Cameron came out to take Valkyrie out of the match, and Sakazaki caught Purrazzo with a flash pin to win the title shot on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The Hounds of Hell were in the back with Lexy Nair, with Buddy Matthews saying they barked as one. Kazuchika Okada was laughing at them off to the side, saying that they barked like bitches. Matthews challenged Okada to a title match, with Okada giving him a middle finger in denial. Matthews said that made Okada the bitch and walked off.

Big Bill was in the ring, calling out Powerhouse Hobbs again. Hobbs came out and bumped a bunch of security guards to get to the ring. Bill went after Hobbs’ knee and hit him with a backpack that contained a brick, Hobbs’ knee brace, and a set of handcuffs. Bill punched Hobbs with the handcuffs and bloodied him up as they made their way to the announce table. Bill drilled Hobbs with a chair. Hobbs came back and took Bill off the stage with a belly-to-belly off the stage through a table.

We got a pre-tape of the Don Callis Family meeting in Callis’ palatial estate. Callis noted that this was a different Kenny Omega, one that was bloodthirsty and ready to spill Callis’ blood. Cage brought up how they had the numbers advantage as it was five-on-two, but Callis reminded him that a barely focused Omega won three World Titles with Callis by his side. Callis said that Cage was wrong that there were only five of them, with the camera focusing on a sixth plate at the table.

AEW International Title Match – Konosuke Takeshita (c) defeated Katsuyori Shibata

An awesome main event here, as Shibata took Takeshita to the brink with Daily’s Place red-hot for it. Takeshita looked strong going into the big-time Grand Slam Australia tag match.

The two grappled to start the match, with Shibata almost scoring with the Penalty Kick. Shibata cornered Takeshita, but Takeshita fired out of the corner with a lariat. Takeshita took Shibata over the barricade and went for a running boot, but Shibata caught him with a boot and knocked him over a chair as we went to commercial.

Shibata hammered Takeshita in the corner as we came back from the break, landing the hesitation dropkick and the half-hatch suplex for a nearfall. Shibata teed off with kicks, but Takeshita came back with strikes of his own. Takeshita landed a big forearm, but Shibata came back with an STO. The two traded forearms before Shibata snatched on a sleeper hold. Takeshita tried to fall back, but Shibata held on to the hold.

Takeshita transitioned out of the sleeper into a Bastard Driver and a German suplex, but Shibata hammered Takeshita with a Penalty Kick as the fans chanted AEW. Shibata locked in the Cobra Twist as Don Callis went to ringside from the announce booth. The two men traded suplexes before Shibata got the sleeper hold on again. Callis cut off the Penalty Kick, allowing Takeshita to counter the sleeper with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a one count.

Takeshita ran through Shibata with a lariat and the Powerdrive Knee before landing Raging Fire for the win.

Thanks to f4wonline.com for the coverage and results