Gunther Defeats Jay Uso, Retains WWE World Heavyweight Championship At Saturday Night's Main Event

World Heavyweight Title Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Uso makes his way to the ring first and we get another commercial. When we come back live, the World champ Gunther is headed down the aisle for his fifth title defense. Lilian Garcia officially introduces the two competitors. Gunther immediately takes out a distracted Uso with a kick but Jey fights back with multiple punches. Gunther stops him in his tracks with a massive chop but misses on a second attempt. Uso with punches while on the second rope but Gunther counters and chops him again, sending Jey crashing to the outside. Commercial.

- We are back with Gunther and Uso trading shots in the middle of the ring. Gunther levels Jey with a clothesline and gets a two count. Michael Cole comments that every time Jey tries to mount a challenge, Gunther stops him in his tracks. Gunther slams Uso to the mat and goes back to another chop followed by a kick. Jey fights back with punches of his own and Gunther counters with some uppercuts. Gunther counters an Irish Whip and sends Jey flying into the turnbuckle. Gunther puts on a front face chin lock variation. The two go toe-to-toe before Jey surprises Gunther with a Samoan Drop but doesn't have enough to do much more. As both wrestlers struggle up, Uso runs at Gunther but runs right into a double missile drop kick. Gunther follows it up right away with a Powerbomb but gets only two. With Uso laying across the ring apron, head laying over the edge, Gunther drives his foot into Jey's throat and kicks him in the head as we go to the final commercial of the night.

- When we come back to the action, Uso and Gunther are trading forearms in the ring. Gunther catches Jey with a kick and then nails a German Suplex but runs right into a Super Kick for a two count. Gunther then misses a drop kick so Jey executes a hip charge in the corner. As Jey heads to the top rope, Gunther makes it back to his feet and hits a couple of chops. From the top, he tries to deliver a Superplex but Jey counters into a sit-down Powerbomb for another close two count. Both guys laid out. They struggle up at the same time, Gunther with a kick to the gut but misses a Powerbomb. Jey off the ropes with a Spear for yet another two count. Superkick by Jey followed by another Spear. Uso to the top and hits an Uso splash but Gunther somehow manages to kick out again. Uso goes for another Spear but Gunther catches him with back-to-back Powerbombs and gets the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Gunther