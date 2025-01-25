Braun Stroman Defeats Jacob Fatu By DQ, Fatu Walks Out Standing Of Saturday Night's Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Michael Cole talks about what a dangerous man Fatu is having spent three stints in jail before he was even 18 years old. They lock up and Strowman shows his power early on, throwing Jacob around a bit. Fatu then walks into a back elbow and is clotheslined outside the ring. As Strowman looks over, he's clotheslined on the top rope before Fatu sends him over the top and meets him with a Suicide Dive. Commercial break.

Back live, Fatu with a head-butt to the back of Strowman's head but Strowman catches Fatu with a side slam. The two get back to their feet and Strowman with a big kick that drops Fatu. In the corner, Strowman with punches before he slings Jacob across the ring and to the outside. Strowman then heads outside, runs around the ring and shoulder blocks Fatu into the ringside barricade. He makes another round and shoves Fatu over the commentating table. A third lap except this time, Fatu catches him with a Samoan Drop onto the table. Jacob then clears the top of the table and slams Braun into the steel steps. He sends Braun back into the ring corner and delivers six vicious hip charges before the official steps in front of him as it looks like Braun is out. Jacob shoves the ref out and then crushes Braun with another two charges as the bell rings, signalling a disqualification. Fatu brings in a chair as security is directed into the ring by Smackdown GM Nick Aldis. Fatu nails one of the guards with a chair as officials and producers plead with Jacob to stop. Braun's face is shown busted badly with blood pouring out. Jacob then shoves everyone out of the way and jumps up to the top rope and delivers a Moonsault on a fallen Braun. Tama Tonga finally tries to reason with Jacob but he ignores him too and destroys Strowman with yet another Moonsault. EMTs rush out to attend to Braun as Jacob and Tama head back but suddenly Fatu rushes back in and hits yet another Moonsault. Finally, Jacob and Tama leave.

WINNER: Braun Strowman via DQ

Thanks to RAJAH.COM for SNME live coverage.