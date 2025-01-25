WWE Championship Ladder Match Official For Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels Delivers Sweet Chin Music To Kevin Owens At Saturday Night's Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Royal Rumble Contract Signing: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens

Shawn Michaels says he is the closer and his only job tonight is to make sure he gets the signatures of Rhodes and Owens on the contract. Michaels introduces Kevin Owens, who comes out with the Winged Eagle championship. A ladder is set up near the ring area as they go over the rules of a Ladder Match. Michaels then introduces Cody Rhodes. As he makes his way down, he climbs the ladder and sets his belt on the top and poses as Owens looks on in disgust. The two men stare each other down in the ring as Shawn looks on before asking them to take a seat. Neither listens to him so Shawn goes into a spiel, saying he has an assignment to complete tonight and it has to happen one way or another. He asks then again to please sign the contract. Cody takes a pen and signs immediately. Owens is much slower, starts to sign and then drops the pen and grabs a mic. Owens said that last night Cody said something that pissed him off, that "ten times out of ten Kevin Owens takes the easy way out" but that's a lie. He could have taken the easy way out at Bash in Berlin because of Cody's knee but he cared about their friendship. Owens says Cody takes the easy way out. Cody cuts off Kevin and says "enough" and no one is here to listen to him talk. He says he's done worrying about Kevin Owens and instead he's focused on who he will defend the championship against at WrestleMania. He demands Owens sign the contract. KO takes the pen and again drops it and takes the mic instead. He says that at Royal Rumble, he will shut everyone up and prove that he is the rightful WWE champion. Once he wins the title, everything that Rhodes got when he came back - his face on posters, the fanfare, the attention - it's coming to him.

Shawn takes the mic and says "Kevin, you sound jealous" and points to the contract. Owens takes exception to that and asks Michaels to repeat himself. Owens then starts insulting Shawn saying it's not a surprise that he is siding with Cody because when things got tough, Shawn quit too. He claims Michaels is the one who is jealous as he's bringing more pride to the Winged Eagle title than HBK ever did. He says the only one losing their smile at Rumble is Cody and with that, he signs the contract and slams it on Shawn's chest. Michaels says there's only one thing left to do - to take the championships - and he calls on a referee to take the belts and suspend them over the ring. The ref obtains both titles and straps them onto a hanger as it's raised above them. Michaels says one man will walk out as the Undisputed WWE Champion; he wishes them good luck and extends his hands for a shake. Owens refuses and as Michaels is shaking Cody's hand, Kevin nails him with a cheapshot. As Michaels tries to control the situation, Owens kicks him in the gut and tries to hit the package piledriver but Cody runs in for the save. Shawn then takes off his jacket, measures up Kevin and delivers the Sweet Chin Music, laying out Owens. The segment ends with Cody and Shawn in the ring looking down at Owens on the outside.

Thanks to RAJAH.COM for SNME live coverage