Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus, Retains Intercontinental Championship At Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

Sheamus out first. Jesse "The Body" Ventura joins the commentary booth. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is shown at ringside and finally, the champion makes his way out. They lock up and tussle around a bit before Sheamus gets the upper hand. A clothesline drops Breakker but he fights back with a body drop, then runs the ropes at 22 mph and nails a clothesline sending Sheamus to the outside. Outside, Bron tries to sneak up on Sheamus but is caught and sent flying into the time keeper's area. Back in the ring, Sheamus with a top rope clothesline but gets only a two count. Back outside, Sheamus tries to catapult off the steps and launch himself on Breakker, but Bron gets up and hits him with a gigantic spear as we go to commercial.

Back to the action, Breakker in control. The two trades punches and jaw at each other before Sheamus catches Breakker with a big knee and gets a near three count. With Breakker on the outside, Sheamus hits 16 Beats of the Bodhran and then carries him to the corner and hits the Celtic Cross but again only gets two. Sheamus tries for another but Bron shakes it off and hits a partial Gorilla Press slam for a near fall. Breakker charges at Sheamus in the corner but catches some legs to the chest. Breakker then rushes to his feet and hits the Frankensteiner off the second ropes but runs right into a Brogue Kick. He goes for the cover but Bron gets his foot on the bottom rope. Amid some confusion, Sheamus starts playing up to the audience while selling a rib injury. He tries to measure for a Brogue kick but ends up hitting a knee instead. The two wrestlers run the ropes and Bron catches Sheamus with a spear and gets the pinfall win.

WINNER: Bron Breakker

Thanks to RAJAH.COM for SNME live coverage.