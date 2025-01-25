WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus, Retains Intercontinental Championship At Saturday Night's Main Event

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jan 25, 2025

Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus, Retains Intercontinental Championship At Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

Sheamus out first. Jesse "The Body" Ventura joins the commentary booth. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is shown at ringside and finally, the champion makes his way out. They lock up and tussle around a bit before Sheamus gets the upper hand. A clothesline drops Breakker but he fights back with a body drop, then runs the ropes at 22 mph and nails a clothesline sending Sheamus to the outside. Outside, Bron tries to sneak up on Sheamus but is caught and sent flying into the time keeper's area. Back in the ring, Sheamus with a top rope clothesline but gets only a two count. Back outside, Sheamus tries to catapult off the steps and launch himself on Breakker, but Bron gets up and hits him with a gigantic spear as we go to commercial.

Back to the action, Breakker in control. The two trades punches and jaw at each other before Sheamus catches Breakker with a big knee and gets a near three count. With Breakker on the outside, Sheamus hits 16 Beats of the Bodhran and then carries him to the corner and hits the Celtic Cross but again only gets two. Sheamus tries for another but Bron shakes it off and hits a partial Gorilla Press slam for a near fall. Breakker charges at Sheamus in the corner but catches some legs to the chest. Breakker then rushes to his feet and hits the Frankensteiner off the second ropes but runs right into a Brogue Kick. He goes for the cover but Bron gets his foot on the bottom rope. Amid some confusion, Sheamus starts playing up to the audience while selling a rib injury. He tries to measure for a Brogue kick but ends up hitting a knee instead. The two wrestlers run the ropes and Bron catches Sheamus with a spear and gets the pinfall win.

WINNER: Bron Breakker

Thanks to RAJAH.COM for SNME live coverage.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results - January 25, 2025

Tonight, WWE showcases their next edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event" tonight live from San Antonio, TX. Below is the scheduled lineup [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Jan 25, 2025 08:28PM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #snme #nbc #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π