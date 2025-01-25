Indi Hartwell Reveals She Considered Retirement After WWE Release

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell recently opened up about her career struggles following her release from the company in November of last year. Speaking on her YouTube channel (via Fightful), Hartwell shared her thoughts on navigating the uncertainty of her future as she approaches the end of her 90-day non-compete clause. The clause is set to expire at the end of this month.

Hartwell admitted that the prospect of free agency brought mixed emotions. “With each passing day, it is getting closer to my date of free agency, which is exciting but also scary, because I don’t know what the future holds,” she said.

The 28-year-old wrestler revealed she faced significant self-reflection about her career after being released, even contemplating retirement. “I have been getting a lot of tweets, comments, and people in real life asking me if I’m going to continue wrestling, and it was something that I really had to think about when I got released,” she noted.

However, Hartwell reaffirmed her passion for professional wrestling and dismissed the idea of stepping away from the ring entirely. “But come on, I’m only 28. I’m only 28, I have got so much wrestling left in me, and that’s why I’m signing these photos,” she explained, signaling her intent to remain active in the industry.

As her free agency looms, fans are eager to see where Hartwell’s journey takes her next.