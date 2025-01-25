AEW Star Shelton Benjamin Reflects on Higher Hopes for WWE Return in 2016

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

An AEW star has revealed his big expectations for his 2016 WWE return. When WWE reintroduced the brand split in 2016, they rehired several former stars to enhance the Raw and SmackDown rosters. Shelton Benjamin, who left WWE in 2010, returned in early 2017 after an injury and formed a tag team with Chad Gable.

During a Talk Is Jericho interview, the AEW talent discussed his re-signing and the lofty expectations he had at that time. He expressed, “When I went back to WWE, I had bigger expectations. One, in my head, I always felt like if you had ever done anything worth memory in WWE, there’s always a chance you’ve gotta go back. So in my head, I always felt like I was going to go back. I didn’t know it was going to take six or seven years, but in my head, I always knew I was going to go back.”

Benjamin recalled a call from William Regal, who asked him if he was willing to help other talents get over or desired something more. “Of course I’m gonna want more, that had been what I was doing before I left, helping other talent get over at the cost of my own career. I didn’t get it,” he shared.

A few months later, after receiving an offer from Mark Carrano, Benjamin felt the proposed deal was inadequate. “I didn’t realize the business had changed now, the downside matters because no matter what I was making before, no matter what my downside was, I always made more,” he explained. He initially accepted the offer, believing he could succeed, but soon realized the touring structure had changed.

Upon his return, Shelton experienced some success as part of the Hurt Business, winning the Raw Tag Team Championship alongside Cedric Alexander. He was released from WWE in September 2023 and subsequently signed with AEW, joining the Hurt Syndicate, where he and Bobby Lashley secured the AEW World Tag Team Championship on Dynamite.