Big Boom AJ and Big Justice Attend AEW Collision Homecoming

Big Boom AJ and Big Justice from the Costco Guys are present at AEW Collision, held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The pair shared a photo in the AEW ring on Twitter, inviting fans to watch the show. Their on-screen appearance remains uncertain.
According to Fightful Select, Big Boom and Big Justice were spotted at Daily's Place. Here’s the lineup for AEW Collision:
⚡Mariah May and Toni Storm meet face-to-face
⚡AEW TBS Championship #1 Contender Match: Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb
⚡Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, & Roderick Strong)
⚡Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
⚡Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
⚡AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
⚡Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
⚡Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander
Don’t Miss Collision Tonight‼️ 8 pm EST On TNT & Max‼️ #aew #wrestling #jacksonville #family #fun #bigjustice #boom @AEW pic.twitter.com/dLBEyEMTwm— A.J. & Big Justice (@ajbefumo) January 25, 2025