Big Boom AJ and Big Justice Attend AEW Collision Homecoming

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Big Boom AJ and Big Justice from the Costco Guys are present at AEW Collision, held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The pair shared a photo in the AEW ring on Twitter, inviting fans to watch the show. Their on-screen appearance remains uncertain.

According to Fightful Select, Big Boom and Big Justice were spotted at Daily's Place. Here’s the lineup for AEW Collision:

⚡Mariah May and Toni Storm meet face-to-face

⚡AEW TBS Championship #1 Contender Match: Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb

⚡Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, & Roderick Strong)

⚡Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

⚡Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

⚡AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

⚡Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

⚡Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander