Big Boom AJ and Big Justice Attend AEW Collision Homecoming

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

Big Boom AJ and Big Justice from the Costco Guys are present at AEW Collision, held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The pair shared a photo in the AEW ring on Twitter, inviting fans to watch the show. Their on-screen appearance remains uncertain.

According to Fightful Select, Big Boom and Big Justice were spotted at Daily's Place. Here’s the lineup for AEW Collision:

Mariah May and Toni Storm meet face-to-face

AEW TBS Championship #1 Contender Match: Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb

Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, & Roderick Strong)

Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander

Source: fightful.com
