AEW Reportedly Expanding PPV Access with Amazon Prime Video Partnership

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW is reportedly looking to expand its pay-per-view audience across North America and Europe. According to "Wrestlenomics," Amazon Prime Video is expected to be added as a platform where fans can purchase and stream AEW pay-per-view events. However, neither AEW nor Prime Video has officially confirmed this partnership.

If the deal goes through, consumers likely will not need a Prime membership to buy AEW events. Similar to how Prime allows non-members to rent or purchase movies, AEW events would follow suit. The rollout timeline remains unclear, though speculation points to their next pay-per-view, Revolution, on Sunday, March 9. Currently, Revolution is confirmed to air on TRILLER TV, PPV.com, and YouTube.

Additionally, AEW's recent media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will bring pay-per-view events to the streaming platform MAX at a reduced price, though details on its launch remain uncertain.

Before Revolution, AEW will host "Grand Slam: Australia" on Saturday, February 15, at 8 PM ET. The event will air on TNT with a simulcast on MAX. Confirmed matches include Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega teaming up against AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Mariah May will also defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm, who lost the title to May at All In: London last August.