WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland’s Feud Paused, AEW Plans Future Clash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland’s Feud Paused, AEW Plans Future Clash

At AEW Full Gear in November, Bobby Lashley secured a commanding victory over former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. This seemed to establish a significant feud between Lashley, backed by The Hurt Syndicate, and Strickland. However, AEW has since shifted its narrative. Strickland is now embroiled in a rivalry with Ricochet, while Lashley and his Hurt Syndicate ally, Shelton Benjamin, have pursued the AEW Tag Team Titles.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the speculation surrounding AEW's plans for the Lashley-Strickland feud. According to Meltzer, the company has chosen to "table" the feud for now, with intentions of revisiting it later in the year. The timeline for the feud's resumption reportedly spans a few months, but how it will unfold remains uncertain.

This week on Dynamite, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Private Party to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships, marking a major achievement for The Hurt Syndicate. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland scored a victory over AR Fox, keeping his momentum alive despite the redirection of his storyline.

AEW Sources Confirm WrestleMania Weekend Policies Are Flexible

Reports about AEW enforcing a blanket mandate preventing younger talent from working independent shows during WrestleMania weekend have been [...]

— Ben Kerin Jan 25, 2025 03:42PM


Tags: #aew #swerve strickland #bobby lashley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π