Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland’s Feud Paused, AEW Plans Future Clash

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At AEW Full Gear in November, Bobby Lashley secured a commanding victory over former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. This seemed to establish a significant feud between Lashley, backed by The Hurt Syndicate, and Strickland. However, AEW has since shifted its narrative. Strickland is now embroiled in a rivalry with Ricochet, while Lashley and his Hurt Syndicate ally, Shelton Benjamin, have pursued the AEW Tag Team Titles.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the speculation surrounding AEW's plans for the Lashley-Strickland feud. According to Meltzer, the company has chosen to "table" the feud for now, with intentions of revisiting it later in the year. The timeline for the feud's resumption reportedly spans a few months, but how it will unfold remains uncertain.

This week on Dynamite, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Private Party to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships, marking a major achievement for The Hurt Syndicate. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland scored a victory over AR Fox, keeping his momentum alive despite the redirection of his storyline.