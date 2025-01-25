Matthew McConaughey Makes SmackDown Appearance, Receives Championship Title from The Undertaker

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown last night, much to the delight of fans. The Texas native, known for his love of wrestling, received a special gift following the show. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker presented McConaughey with a Texas Longhorns replica championship title, a nod to their shared Texas roots and McConaughey's connection to the university.

The Undertaker later posted a photo of the memorable moment on social media, captioning it with, “Hook ‘em! #SmackDown @WWE @McConaughey.”