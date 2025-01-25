WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matthew McConaughey Makes SmackDown Appearance, Receives Championship Title from The Undertaker

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown last night, much to the delight of fans. The Texas native, known for his love of wrestling, received a special gift following the show. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker presented McConaughey with a Texas Longhorns replica championship title, a nod to their shared Texas roots and McConaughey's connection to the university.

The Undertaker later posted a photo of the memorable moment on social media, captioning it with, “Hook ‘em! #SmackDown @WWE @McConaughey.”


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #matthew mcconaughey

