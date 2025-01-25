AEW Sources Confirm WrestleMania Weekend Policies Are Flexible

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Reports about AEW enforcing a blanket mandate preventing younger talent from working independent shows during WrestleMania weekend have been debunked. According to AEW sources, there is no specific policy in place prohibiting talent from participating in indie events during that time.

While some promotions have claimed AEW talent was pulled from WrestleMania weekend bookings, others have confirmed their matches remain scheduled, indicating decisions are situational. AEW insiders explained that factors such as scheduling conflicts, current creative plans, or a wrestler's standing within the company often determine availability for outside bookings.

The fluid nature of these situations was highlighted with similar adjustments earlier this year, including talent availability changes for Chris Jericho’s cruise in January. These instances appear to reflect AEW’s flexibility rather than a formal policy.

We will continue monitoring and updating you on any developments.