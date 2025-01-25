Nunzio Shares His Top ECW Moments

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nunzio discussed his favorite ECW moments in a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm. Known as Little Guido, he emphasized that selecting just one moment is challenging. However, he pinpointed his debut in Queens in 1996 as a significant highlight.

“There’s not one favorite moment, you know,” Nunzio stated. “I have a lot of favorite moments. If it wasn’t for ECW and Paul Heyman, my Little Guido would never come alive. So, as far as ECW goes, it would have to be the night in Queens, where they introduced Little Guido as JT Smith’s cousin, and the FBI started.” He regards this as the birth of his character, marking it as his biggest moment.

Nunzio also reflected on his experience wrestling The Undertaker in WWE. He mentioned numerous encounters, not just the televised match, highlighting regular house show bouts, including multi-man tag matches with notable wrestlers like Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar.

“Oh yeah, well, I wrestled the Undertaker many times. People watch that one match on TV; I did a lot of house shows with him,” Nunzio explained. “We also did six-man tags with the APA and Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle. It was a spur-of-the-moment thing, and he liked it, so we did that a few more times around the loop.”