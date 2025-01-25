O’Shea Jackson Jr. Discusses Wrestling Tribalism on Social Media

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

O’Shea Jackson Jr., actor and avid wrestling fan, recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed his experiences navigating the sometimes contentious world of online wrestling fandom. Known for his love of professional wrestling, Jackson shared insights into his interactions with fans and his thoughts on tribalism within the wrestling community. Below are the key takeaways from the conversation:

On Building Connections with AEW Fans

“There’s a lot of them that I’m like really cool with. I was like, dude, I can’t believe me and him are cool now, shout out to AIR, my man Wrestle Mark. … You can not like the direction something is going, but don’t act like I’m just ridiculous because I still watch WWE.”

On Exploring AEW as a Fan

Jackson revealed that AEW’s MJF helped shift his perspective, saying, “And MJF, he had a good point in an interview, where I was just like – you know what? He’s right, let me look at both sides of these things. I got a bunch of ‘Google it’ and ‘Look it up,’ and I’m not watching TV for homework, dog!”

On Feeling Alienated by Certain Fans

Reflecting on his interactions with online AEW fandom, he admitted, “And the response I got? It’s just hard for me to just be like – to just take that, you know? … But as far as the faceless account fans? I will be there to give you all problems! Every single one, man, because you’re not even real!”

In addition to his acting career, Jackson co-hosts No-Contest Wrestling, a podcast under the Rich Eisen Podcast Network banner, where he delves deeper into his passion for wrestling.