Bron Breakker Calls Sheamus His Toughest Challenge Yet for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

Bron Breakker views Sheamus as his toughest test as Intercontinental Champion. At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25th, Sheamus will challenge Breakker for the title. In an interview on the Pacman Jones show.

Breakker acknowledged Sheamus's extensive experience, stating, "It's going to take a lot. This is probably my toughest test yet as a champion because Sheamus has got 15 years of experience on me in this game. He's a vet, man. He's been around a long time. He's been WWE champion. He's been at the top. So, he gets it. This is the only championship that he hasn't won. I know he's been after this thing for a long time. So that's what he wants. That's his story."

Source: Fightful for transcription
