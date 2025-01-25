The Von Erichs Defend Tony Khan: "He's a Fighter With Something to Prove"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Von Erichs, Ross and Marshall, recently appeared on The Claw Pod, where they shared their thoughts on AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, while also discussing AEW’s recent milestones and even teasing a potential return to the ring for their father, wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich. The conversation highlighted their respect for Khan’s leadership and their enthusiasm for AEW’s trajectory.

Marshall Von Erich spoke highly of Tony Khan, praising his determination and willingness to take risks despite facing criticism. “I think Tony’s a fighter and he has something to prove, which is really, really exciting to be on his team,” Marshall shared. “He definitely has a lot of naysayers – people, you know, which you’re going to have – people that take risks, that’s the position they’re in. It’s easy to feel safe behind a keyboard. … Sink or swim, I think Tony is swimming along just fine and AEW is in a good place.”

Ross Von Erich echoed his brother’s sentiments, adding that AEW’s recent move to simulcasting on Max was a bold but exciting decision. “There’s really no formula, I think. This was obviously a big step for them, and man, so exciting,” he remarked, emphasizing how AEW continues to push boundaries in the wrestling world.

The brothers also hinted at a surprise that could make waves in the wrestling community. Marshall suggested that their father, Kevin Von Erich, might even consider stepping out of retirement. “Maybe Kevin Von Erich will come out – maybe out of retirement, I don’t know!” he teased, leaving fans to speculate about the possibility of a return to the ring for the iconic wrestling legend.