TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Discusses Potential Entry in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Many fans are speculating whether Joe Hendry, the TNA World Champion, might make a surprise appearance in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. The buzz has been fueled by Hendry himself, who has teased the possibility on social media.

In a recent interview on the Deloco podcast, Hendry addressed the rumors while reflecting on a key moment from his wrestling journey. He recalled what he told Shawn Michaels after his debut in NXT:

"Anywhere, anytime, any show is what I said to Shawn Michaels when I debuted in NXT, that's the first thing I said when I came back through the curtain and look at all the exciting things that it led to."

Hendry acknowledged the prestige of the Royal Rumble match and what it represents in the wrestling industry but emphasized his role as TNA World Champion:

"That obviously would be a huge honor and a privilege and something that's synonymous with our business. What I will say is this... So when you are a wrestler coming up through, you're thinking about yourself in the path you're gonna take but when you are the champion, your job is to do what's best for the company. You now have a responsibility. So I am a soldier for TNA Wrestling."

Hendry highlighted the strong partnership between TNA Wrestling and WWE and expressed his readiness for any opportunity that might arise:

"This partnership is amazing because there's so many mutual benefits for both companies. So it really is as simple as this... If TNA pick up the phone and they say, 'Joe, it's time to go.' It doesn't matter what event it is, where in the world it is. If TNA management tell me that's what the objective is, I will move forward. So what I will do is do what TNA Wrestling asks me to do. All I'll say is I'm ready for all the amazing and exciting potential opportunities that are on the table. It really feels like anything could happen in the world of professional wrestling."

Whether Hendry will step into the Royal Rumble remains to be seen, but the TNA World Champion seems prepared for whatever the future holds.