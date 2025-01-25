Diamond Dallas Page Thanks Cody Rhodes for Iconic Moment in His Final Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A WWE Hall of Famer has extended heartfelt thanks to Cody Rhodes for his influence in what became his final wrestling match.

This month marks five years since Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) stepped into the ring for the last time. In January 2020, the WCW icon made a surprising return at AEW Dynamite’s Bash at the Beach, teaming up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to face MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade.

While DDP's team did not emerge victorious, his performance became the match’s highlight, particularly his astonishing dive from the top rope—a feat that stunned fans, given his age of 63 at the time. Reflecting on the moment, DDP recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring behind-the-scenes footage of his preparations for the match.

In the post, DDP revealed that Cody Rhodes was the mastermind behind the thrilling top-rope dive. He credited Rhodes for coming up with the move during the planning of the match’s closing sequence, expressing his gratitude to the former AEW Executive Vice President for the unforgettable idea.