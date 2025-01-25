"I Am the Face of AEW": Mariah May Reflects on Rivalry with Toni Storm

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In the lead-up to AEW All In 2024, Mariah May made a bold move by turning on her former mentor, Toni Storm, following Storm’s victory in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup. The rivalry reached its peak at All In, held in London, where May dethroned Toni Storm to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship.

In a recent interview with Going Ringside, Mariah May addressed what led to the fallout with Storm after a clip was shown of Toni praising Mariah during her "Timeless" character run.

Mariah confidently responded, “This (AEW Women's World Title) is what happened. You know, there can only be one at the top. And I think I am the face of AEW, not Toni Storm.”

May’s comments underline her ambition and belief that the AEW Women’s World Title solidifies her as the top star of the division, marking a turning point in her career and relationship with Storm.