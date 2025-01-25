Rhea Ripley Reacts to Damian Priest’s Move to WWE SmackDown: “Te Amo, My Terror Twin”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a major shakeup on Friday night, it was announced that Damian Priest has been traded from Raw to SmackDown. The move officially marks the end of the "Terror Twins," the affectionate nickname shared by Priest and Rhea Ripley, who have been a tight-knit duo since their main roster debuts.

Shortly after the announcement, Rhea Ripley took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an emotional statement about the separation. She expressed her heartfelt feelings for Priest, highlighting their strong bond and the journey they’ve shared across brands.

Ripley wrote:

"From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend. Always being on the same brands from day one. Being inseparable travel and gym buddies. You have always been one of my biggest supporters. I don’t want to let you go… But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to. Te amo, my Terror Twin!"

The pair have been by each other’s side since their days in NXT, consistently appearing together on Raw and forming a close friendship. Ripley's message makes it clear just how significant their partnership has been, both professionally and personally.

While fans may be saddened by this end of an era, Ripley’s heartfelt note hints at the exciting potential for Priest to make waves on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Ripley continues to dominate on Raw as the Women’s World Champion, proving the bond of the "Terror Twins" transcends brands.