Naomi Responds to Kevin Owens Sporting Her T-Shirt on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

Naomi has reacted to Kevin Owens donning her t-shirt during his WWE SmackDown match against her husband, Jimmy Uso. The episode featured a singles clash between Owens and Uso as Owens prepares for his Undisputed WWE Championship match with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble.

Prior to the match, Owens engaged in his usual mind games, wrestling while wearing Naomi's t-shirt. Naomi took to Twitter to express her thoughts, stating:

After the show, Naomi invited fans to humorously edit her hair onto Owens' image because of his shirt, leading to some entertaining results. She asked:


