Omos Set to Return to WWE After Pro Wrestling NOAH Run

Omos has announced his departure from Pro Wrestling NOAH and his return to WWE. During Saturday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH show in Osaka, Omos revealed that his time with the promotion had come to an end. However, he promised fans that he would return in the future.

As part of his farewell, Omos relinquished his half of the GHC Tag Team Championships, passing the title to his Team 2000X stablemate, Daga. This move made Daga and Jack Morris the new GHC Tag Team Champions.

“I’m going back to WWE, so I’ll give this belt to Daga. Please increase the value of this belt. The champs are now Jack Morris & Daga. I don’t know when, but I’ll come back,” Omos stated during the event.

Omos initially appeared as Morris’ mystery partner during NOAH’s New Year’s Day show at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, where they defeated Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura to claim the tag titles. Over his three-week stint with the promotion, Omos remained undefeated in six matches.

Before his run with Pro Wrestling NOAH, Omos had not wrestled since April 2024. His most recent WWE appearance was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 40. Earlier in the year, he also competed in the Royal Rumble. While he was largely absent from WWE programming in 2024, Omos performed at multiple live events throughout the year.