Randy Orton Spotted Living His Best Life—Is WWE Comeback Imminent?

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE the past few months. During his time away, Orton appears to be living his best life and enjoying some well-earned downtime.

Orton has not been seen on WWE television since the November 8th episode of SmackDown, where Kevin Owens delivered a devastating piledriver, taking him out of action. Upon his return, Orton is expected to rekindle his feud with Owens, who is currently embroiled in a program with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

With the Royal Rumble just a week away, speculation is mounting that Orton could make his return during the highly anticipated ladder match between Rhodes and Owens. This return would not only intensify his rivalry with Owens but also potentially assist his close friend Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Orton has been enjoying life outside the ring. His wife recently shared a glimpse of their date night on Instagram, featuring a happy and relaxed Orton. Check out the photos below: