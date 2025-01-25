AEW Collision: Homecoming – Full Preview for Tonight’s Show in Jacksonville

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to its roots!

AEW Collision: Homecoming takes center stage tonight at 8/7c on TNT, broadcasting live from the iconic Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tonight’s action-packed, two-hour show will go head-to-head with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and features a stellar lineup, including:

⚡Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a TBS Championship Eliminator

⚡Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander

⚡Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

⚡Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship

⚡Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony

⚡Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

⚡Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill

⚡A highly anticipated face-to-face meeting between Mariah May and Toni Storm