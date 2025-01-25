WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision: Homecoming – Full Preview for Tonight’s Show in Jacksonville

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to its roots!

AEW Collision: Homecoming takes center stage tonight at 8/7c on TNT, broadcasting live from the iconic Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tonight’s action-packed, two-hour show will go head-to-head with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and features a stellar lineup, including:

Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a TBS Championship Eliminator

Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander

Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship

Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony

Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill

A highly anticipated face-to-face meeting between Mariah May and Toni Storm

