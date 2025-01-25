WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Files Trademark for Captain Insano Merchandise

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has moved to secure the trademark rights for a Captain Insano-related trademark. The company officially filed for the character name on January 24, specifically for merchandise services, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The filing includes a variety of clothing items such as:
“Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Undergarments; Clothing jackets; Tank tops; Clothing for wear in wrestling games.”

Captain Insano, a character famously portrayed by Paul Wight (formerly WWE's The Big Show) in the 1998 comedy film The Waterboy alongside Adam Sandler, has become a notable reference among wrestling fans. After signing with AEW in 2021, the company initially filed for the trademark rights to the name in March of that year.

Wight has previously dressed as Captain Insano in various segments, paying homage to the iconic character.


