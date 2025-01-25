Number One Contender for the TBS Title to Be Determined on Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tony Khan announced on social media that a four-way match on AEW Collision will determine the next challenger for the TBS Championship. The match will feature Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo, Yuka Sakazaki, and Serena Deeb, with the winner set to face Mercedes Moné on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Khan shared the following details about the match:

This announcement comes after Mercedes Moné appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite, where she was confronted by Harley Cameron during a backstage interview. Cameron performed a song to challenge Moné for a future title opportunity. However, Moné dismissed the challenge, stating Cameron had yet to win a match in AEW.

Moné has been a dominant TBS Champion since capturing the title last May. Her latest successful defense came last month at Worlds End, where she defeated Kris Statlander for the second time.

AEW Collision – January 25, 2025: Match Card

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s show in Jacksonville, Florida:

⚡Mariah May & Toni Storm Face-to-Face

⚡TBS Title Number One Contender’s Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Serena Deeb

⚡Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

⚡Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

⚡Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

⚡AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

⚡Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne