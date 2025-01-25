WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rescheduled AEW Match to Air This Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

A match initially planned for AEW Dynamite will now take place on AEW Collision this week, January 25.

After travel issues caused the cancellation of the bout between Samoa Joe and Nick Wayne, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed its rescheduling:

“TOMORROW, Sat, 1/25 @dailysplace Jacksonville, FL 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max Saturday Night #AEWCollision @SamoaJoe vs @thenickwayne Legendary Samoa Joe will make his long-awaited return to the ring to collide vs Nick Wayne TOMORROW! AEW Homecoming on TNT + @StreamOnMax TOMORROW”

Additionally, this week's Collision will feature:

  • A face-to-face encounter between Mariah May and Toni Storm

  • Big Bill vs Powerhouse Hobbs
  • A trios match: Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

  • Konosuke Takeshita defending the AEW International Championship against Katsuyori Shibata

  • Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona

