Rescheduled AEW Match to Air This Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

A match initially planned for AEW Dynamite will now take place on AEW Collision this week, January 25.

After travel issues caused the cancellation of the bout between Samoa Joe and Nick Wayne, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed its rescheduling:

“TOMORROW, Sat, 1/25 @dailysplace Jacksonville, FL 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max Saturday Night #AEWCollision @SamoaJoe vs @thenickwayne Legendary Samoa Joe will make his long-awaited return to the ring to collide vs Nick Wayne TOMORROW! AEW Homecoming on TNT + @StreamOnMax TOMORROW”

Additionally, this week's Collision will feature: