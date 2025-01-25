Two Out of Three Falls Tag Team Title Match Confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A match for the WWE Tag Team titles has been confirmed for the Royal Rumble. During a confrontation on Friday, The Motor City Machine Guns spoke with DIY and learned they will face each other at the event. This highly anticipated clash will not only be for the Tag Team titles but will also be a two out of three falls match.

Earlier, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Pretty Deadly. They later interfered in a match involving Johnny Gargano, one half of the Tag Team Champions, allowing Apollo Crews to secure the victory. Since losing the titles to DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns have been on a winning streak against teams like A-Town Down Under and Los Garza.

WWE Royal Rumble is set for Saturday, February 1, featuring: