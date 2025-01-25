WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Out of Three Falls Tag Team Title Match Confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

A match for the WWE Tag Team titles has been confirmed for the Royal Rumble. During a confrontation on Friday, The Motor City Machine Guns spoke with DIY and learned they will face each other at the event. This highly anticipated clash will not only be for the Tag Team titles but will also be a two out of three falls match.

Earlier, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Pretty Deadly. They later interfered in a match involving Johnny Gargano, one half of the Tag Team Champions, allowing Apollo Crews to secure the victory. Since losing the titles to DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns have been on a winning streak against teams like A-Town Down Under and Los Garza.

WWE Royal Rumble is set for Saturday, February 1, featuring:

  • Men’s Royal Rumble match: John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Women’s Royal Rumble match: Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan

  • Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Kevin Owens in a ladder match

  • Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team titles: DIY defends against The Motor City Machine Guns

