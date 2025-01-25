WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Introduces New Ring Mat Sponsorship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

On the January 24, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown saw another alteration in the ring mat, following recent presentation updates. Since the beginning of the year, WWE has made several changes to its shows, including the ring mats and referee shirts, particularly after Raw shifted to Netflix.

Initially, SmackDown's mat was updated from white to blue, without any sponsor logos. However, that changed this evening with the introduction of an Angry Orchard Hard Cider logo, prominently placed in the center of the ring. This follows earlier promotional ads featuring The Miz and Otis on social media for the same brand.

While it remains unclear how long this logo will be displayed, it's distinct from Raw, which features multiple sponsors. The logo was first spotted during tonight’s opening match, where the Motor City Machine Guns triumphed over Pretty Deadly.


