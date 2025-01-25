Michelle McCool and Mark Henry Join WWE SmackDown Audience

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE SmackDown took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on January 24th, featuring appearances from two legends in the crowd. Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry were spotted during the show.

Additionally, celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Shane Gillis, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, and Tony Hinchcliffe were also in attendance. Though The Undertaker was present, he did not appear on-camera, but he did present McConaughey with a Texas WWE Legacy Title backstage.