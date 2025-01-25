WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Michelle McCool and Mark Henry Join WWE SmackDown Audience

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

Michelle McCool and Mark Henry Join WWE SmackDown Audience

WWE SmackDown took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on January 24th, featuring appearances from two legends in the crowd. Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry were spotted during the show.

Additionally, celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Shane Gillis, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, and Tony Hinchcliffe were also in attendance. Though The Undertaker was present, he did not appear on-camera, but he did present McConaughey with a Texas WWE Legacy Title backstage.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #michelle mccool #mark henry #matthew mcconaughey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π